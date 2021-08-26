'PTI working wholeheartedly for masses uplift'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) government had been working wholeheartedly for the uplift of the masses as a number of initiatives were taken in this regard during the three years of the PTI government.

This was stated by PTI senior leader and ticket holder NA-88 Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz while commenting on completion of party's three years in the government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised about the initiatives and reforms introduced by the PTI government during his speech today at the ceremony held to mark three years of the PTI in government.

He said the government was ensuring composite development unlike the past regime where development funds of other cities were used in mega cities while ignoring genuine needs of the far flung areas and small cities.

He said provision of health cards was a unique initiative of the PTI government aimed at ensuring health facilities to everyone.

Bilal Ijaz said the public friendly policies of the government were bringing desired results.

He said the PTI government would complete its five year term and would also win next elections on the basis of its performance.