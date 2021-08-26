UrduPoint.com

'PTI Working Wholeheartedly For Masses Uplift'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

'PTI working wholeheartedly for masses uplift'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) government had been working wholeheartedly for the uplift of the masses as a number of initiatives were taken in this regard during the three years of the PTI government.

This was stated by PTI senior leader and ticket holder NA-88 Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz while commenting on completion of party's three years in the government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised about the initiatives and reforms introduced by the PTI government during his speech today at the ceremony held to mark three years of the PTI in government.

He said the government was ensuring composite development unlike the past regime where development funds of other cities were used in mega cities while ignoring genuine needs of the far flung areas and small cities.

He said provision of health cards was a unique initiative of the PTI government aimed at ensuring health facilities to everyone.

Bilal Ijaz said the public friendly policies of the government were bringing desired results.

He said the PTI government would complete its five year term and would also win next elections on the basis of its performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government NA-88

Recent Stories

Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackl ..

Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackling full spectrum threat befit ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan evacuates 7,629 people from Afghanistan

Pakistan evacuates 7,629 people from Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Governor, CM Balochistan condemn attack on Levies ..

Governor, CM Balochistan condemn attack on Levies personnel in Ziarat

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Chief to Discuss Russian Manned Space Ex ..

Roscosmos Chief to Discuss Russian Manned Space Exploration With Putin

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Strongly Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings - ..

Taliban Strongly Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 30 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 30 more positive for corona

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.