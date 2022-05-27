PTI Would Not Come Back Again To Protest Within 6 Days: Khurram Dastagir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 12:05 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :"Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would not come back again to protest within 6 days at D-Chowk," said Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir while talking to a private news channel.
He further said the current government was committed in ensuring the safety of the journalists and lives of the people.
