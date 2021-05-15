UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Central Deputy Information Secretary For KP Dies Of Corona Infection

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

PTI's Central Deputy Information Secretary for KP dies of corona infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central Deputy Secretary Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Zahid Hussain Mohmand dies here on Saturday due to prevailing corona pandemic.

The news about death of Zahid Hussain Mohmand was shared by Shaukat Yousafzai, Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture.

According to Shaukat Yousafzai, Zahid Mohmand contracted corona infection and was getting treatment for the last two weeks. However, on Saturday (May 15) morning, Zahid breathed his last due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased has left behind a widow and three daughters, adds the statement issued by Shaukat Yousafzai.

"Late Zahid Mohmand was among very close friends of mine and a most trusted party worker," comments Shaukat Yousafzai.

His departure is a very serious set back for the party and his services for the cause of PTI will be remembered for a long time, he added.

Shaukat said during whatsapp messages in his illness, late Zahid Mohmand advised him to take corona serious and stopped all political and official engagements to ensure implementation of preventive SOPs.

In a message, Zahid wrote that he also took corona not serious, but after felling victim to infection found that it is not only deadly but also very painful.

Shaukat Yousafzai also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul of Zahid Mohmad and grant patience to bereaved family and party members to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa May Family All WhatsApp Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

25 minutes ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.