PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central Deputy Secretary Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Zahid Hussain Mohmand dies here on Saturday due to prevailing corona pandemic.

The news about death of Zahid Hussain Mohmand was shared by Shaukat Yousafzai, Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture.

According to Shaukat Yousafzai, Zahid Mohmand contracted corona infection and was getting treatment for the last two weeks. However, on Saturday (May 15) morning, Zahid breathed his last due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased has left behind a widow and three daughters, adds the statement issued by Shaukat Yousafzai.

"Late Zahid Mohmand was among very close friends of mine and a most trusted party worker," comments Shaukat Yousafzai.

His departure is a very serious set back for the party and his services for the cause of PTI will be remembered for a long time, he added.

Shaukat said during whatsapp messages in his illness, late Zahid Mohmand advised him to take corona serious and stopped all political and official engagements to ensure implementation of preventive SOPs.

In a message, Zahid wrote that he also took corona not serious, but after felling victim to infection found that it is not only deadly but also very painful.

Shaukat Yousafzai also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul of Zahid Mohmad and grant patience to bereaved family and party members to bear this irreplaceable loss.