ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday tendered his resignation as member of the Upper House of the Parliament.

According to a press release, Vawda submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Vawda was elected as Senator in 2018 on PTI ticket.