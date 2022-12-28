UrduPoint.com

PTI's Faisal Vawda Resigns As Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PTI's Faisal Vawda resigns as Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday tendered his resignation as member of the Upper House of the Parliament.

According to a press release, Vawda submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Vawda was elected as Senator in 2018 on PTI ticket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Parliament 2018 Faisal Vawda Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

6 minutes ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

21 minutes ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

1 hour ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.