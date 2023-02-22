Nadeem Khan Khayal from Hangu was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Nadeem Khan Khayal from Hangu was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Nadeem Khan Khayal, who had contested on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, won NA-33 Hangu by-election on April 17, 2022.

In today's proceedings, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf administered the oath to the newly elected member during the 50th session of the lower house of the parliament.

Moreover, the Speaker directed the new MNA to sign the roll of members as both of them exchanged greetings when Nadeem Khan Khayal came to do the needful.