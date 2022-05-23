UrduPoint.com

PTI's Narrative Limited To Social Media Platforms Only: Mohsin Ranjha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 02:24 PM

PTI's narrative limited to social media platforms only: Mohsin Ranjha

Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's narrative was purely based on lies and it is only limited to social media platforms to mislead the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's narrative was purely based on lies and it is only limited to social media platforms to mislead the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the coalition government would move towards elections only after introducing electoral reforms and they had full confidence for their victory in general elections.

He further said that PTI leadership cannot hide the truth by hurling blackmailing tactics adding he said PTI only wanted to create anarchy in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that the government was not afraid of threat for long march call by Imran Khan, adding, no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and peaceful protest is everyone's right.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Long March Social Media Muslim Government

Recent Stories

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shorta ..

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage of Baby Formula

1 minute ago
 Erdogan to Discuss NATO Expansion With Turkey's Ru ..

Erdogan to Discuss NATO Expansion With Turkey's Ruling Party Next Week - Reports

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs conducts 344 training courses in Q1 ..

Dubai Customs conducts 344 training courses in Q1 2022

10 minutes ago
 Biden vows military defence of Taiwan if China inv ..

Biden vows military defence of Taiwan if China invades

3 minutes ago
 U.S. doesn't single out India on rights abuses, t ..

U.S. doesn't single out India on rights abuses, targeting Muslims: NSC official ..

3 minutes ago
 100 Students Graduate From U.S. English Works! Pro ..

100 Students Graduate From U.S. English Works! Program At National University Of ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.