ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's narrative was purely based on lies and it is only limited to social media platforms to mislead the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the coalition government would move towards elections only after introducing electoral reforms and they had full confidence for their victory in general elections.

He further said that PTI leadership cannot hide the truth by hurling blackmailing tactics adding he said PTI only wanted to create anarchy in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that the government was not afraid of threat for long march call by Imran Khan, adding, no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and peaceful protest is everyone's right.