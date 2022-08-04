ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's request for holding a public gathering at NADRA Chowk falling within the area of Red Zone which had been declared "no protest or gathering zone" to maintain law and order.

However, the ICT administration proposed the PTI two other sites including F-9 Park and H-9 ground for the purpose subject to certain terms and conditions.

"The section 144 of Criminal Procedures Code (CrPC) has been imposed on gathering of persons in Islamabad including Red Zone and specifically, no participant is allowed to enter in and around the Red Zone," said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon for intimation of peaceful public gathering in Islamabad.

"The gathering (of PTI) shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas including Right to Freedom of Movement under Article 15, Right to Freedom of Trade and business under Article 18 and Right to education under Article 25-A (of the Constitution), hence no roads shall be blocked," The gathering shall start at 1pm and end at 6pm on August 4.

It will be the duty of organizers to ensure the dispersal after the end of event.

Similarly, no object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participant of the gathering, nor any participant shall indulge in violence or clashes.

In case of any such incidents or violence, the DC warned that the organizers would be held responsible. Hence, the permission was given for public gathering, while the sit-in was not allowed.

The permission for public gathering would be valid for August 4, said the DC while requesting the said party to disperse by the same day.