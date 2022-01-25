PTV Sports digitization project in final stages: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that ptv sports HD transmission project was in final stages of completion.

In a tweet, the minister said that the viewers would be able to watch PSL matches on PTV Sports HD.

He said that PTV news was digitized last year and now PTV Sports has also become digital HD.

The minister expressed the hope that the PTV would earn record profit this year.