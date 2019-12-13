UrduPoint.com
PTV's Loss Is Reduced To 350 Million: Ali Muhammad Khan

Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Television's (PTV) loss had been reduced to Rs.350 million in the first year of present government

While responding to query of former information minister Maryam Aurarngzeb during the question hour, he said PTV's loss during the previous regime was Rs.2.5 billion which had been significantly reduced by the untiring efforts of current government.

He said 20 journalists were killed during the tenure of PML-N government whereas in the time of the present government, only 3 journalists have been killed so far and the government trying hard to take measures to ensure maximum security of the journalists.

He said during the investigation, most of cases related to the killing of journalists were the outcomes of personal hostilities and due to lack of witnesses and weak prosecutions the criminals are either on bail in most cases or they are acquitted. However, the Ministry of Information is in close contact with the Ministry of Interior and provincial home departments for speedy coordination in investigation and proper prosecution of the said cases, said the minister.

He also accused the previous government for not clearing the dues of Rs.500 millions of working journalists which has been paid by the present committee.

Answering the question, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government has not altered or amend the laws on access to information neither has put any sort of ban on freedom of expression or right to access to information.

He said PTI government believes in free flow of information and freedom to report and does not believe in press advice and censorship, adding the government always welcomes the objective and healthy criticism from the media.

He said the PTI government expects self-regulation by the media and believes in persuasive approach to implement code of ethics and conduct.

He also informed the house that the government is in the process of finalizing journalist welfare and protection bill, 2019 which will ensure the safety of journalists and their families.

One the draft is finalized it will be presented before the cabinet for approval prior to submission in the parliament, said the minster.

