PU awards PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its seven scholars after approval of their thesis.

According to PU’s spokesperson, Amina Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biotechnology, Nusaibah Iqbal D/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies, Amna Ramzan D/o Muhammad Ramzan in the subject of Molecular Biology, Maria Zafar D/o Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Sociology, Sobia Manzoor D/o Muhammad Manzoor in the subject of urdu, Muhammad Babar Alam S/o Muhammad Rafiq Khan in the subject of Public Health, Hafza Sadia Jawaid D/o Jawaid Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies, Fahad Ajmal S/o Muhammad Ajmal in the Subject of Botany, Tang Baicheng S/o Tang Zhongliang in the subject of History and Nasira Perveen D/o Bashir Ahmed award PhD degree in the subject of Commerce.