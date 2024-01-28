Open Menu

PU Awards PhD Degrees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PU awards PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its seven scholars after approval of their thesis.

According to PU’s spokesperson, Amina Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biotechnology, Nusaibah Iqbal D/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies, Amna Ramzan D/o Muhammad Ramzan in the subject of Molecular Biology, Maria Zafar D/o Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Sociology, Sobia Manzoor D/o Muhammad Manzoor in the subject of urdu, Muhammad Babar Alam S/o Muhammad Rafiq Khan in the subject of Public Health, Hafza Sadia Jawaid D/o Jawaid Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies, Fahad Ajmal S/o Muhammad Ajmal in the Subject of Botany, Tang Baicheng S/o Tang Zhongliang in the subject of History and Nasira Perveen D/o Bashir Ahmed award PhD degree in the subject of Commerce.

Related Topics

Punjab Baicheng Commerce

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

19 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

19 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

19 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

20 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

20 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

20 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

20 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

20 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

20 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan