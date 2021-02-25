PU awards three PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded three PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.

According to a PU spokesman, Muhammad Safdar, son of (s/o) Muhammad Issa, got degree in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis entitled 'Factors Affecting Knowledge Sharing Behavior of Pakistani Engineering Students'.

The university awarded degree to Kamran Habib, son of Habib-Ullah, in the subject of Botany after approval of his thesis entitled 'DNA Barcoding-based Diversity of Lichens of Neelam Valley and Adjacent Northern Areas, Pakistan'.

Sumaira Basharat, daughter of Basharat Hussain, secured the PhD degree in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled 'Chemical Treatment of Textile Dyes using Chemically Modified Halarrhena Antidysenterica and Citrullus Colocynthis Biosorbents'.