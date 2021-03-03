PU, Belarus to promote bilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Belarusian Ambassador Mr Andrei Metelitsa has expressed the resolve to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan and its universities through collaboration in various fields of mutual interest.

He was talking to Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad during his visit to PU here on Tuesday. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, deans of various faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Executive Director Col (r) Khalid Taimur and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting Mr Metelitsa stressed the need to promote academic relations among the universities of both the countries through exchange of faculty members and students and joint research projects.

He said that art, culture and literature could play an important role in strengthening ties between both the countries. He said that Belarus also aimed at promotion of trade ties with Pakistan.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that both the countries could benefit from each other's potential in various fields. He said that PU would extend full support in promotion of relations with Belarusian universities. He said that research institutions of both the countries could also benefit from each other in the fields of agriculture. He also briefed the ambassador regarding recent achievements of Punjab University in international ranking of universities.

Later, Mr Metelitsa presented Belarus's national flag to the VC.