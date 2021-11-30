PU organizes free medical camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab University Institute of Special education on Tuesday organized a one-day seminar on general health diabetes and free medical camp, in collaboration with Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled, Ghazali Education Trust, Akhuwat Trust and Child Welfare Centre.

The collaborating organisation provided free medical checkup, health, consultation and medicines to the people with disabilities and their parents in particular for university community.

Dr Izhar Hashmi from General Hospital, Dr Tahir Rasool, Dr Abid Hussain, Dr Humera Bano, Director Institute of Special Education Dr Humaira Bano and others medical experts addressed the seminar.

As many as 300 students with disabilities and their parents also availed the opportunity of free-of-cost medical tests from this free medical camp.

They also highlighted the importance of mainstreaming the people with disabilities and providing them opportunities to express their abilities.

The seminar was presided over by Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mazhar Saleem while Child Welfare Center Principal Dr Ayesha Wajih Ullah also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PU will arrange an event in connection with the International Day of People with Disabilities on Wednesday at Dr Parvez Hassan Environmental Law Centre.

PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Punjab Secretary Special Education Saima Saeed, SecretarySocial Welfare Hassan Iqbal and others will attend the event.