LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University (PU) will organize international conference on 'Religion and Society: Creating Tolerance through Socio Religious Harmony' at the seminar room of Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) on November 13 (Wednesday).

The International moot is being organized in collaboration with the University of Leeds, United Kingdom (UK).

ISCS Director Prof. Dr. Rubina Zakar said here Monday that a five member delegation from school of Sociology and Social Policy, Leeds University will deliver lectures during four-day workshop and participate in the conference to highlight various challenges and opportunities to promote tolerance through socio-religious harmony.

She said that one of the basic objective of this conference was to create awareness how tolerance was helpful in establishing peace in society and contribute to develop the country, adding that the moot would also suggest various recommendations to policy makers for creating a tolerant society.

Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Hummayun will be the chief guest on the occasion.