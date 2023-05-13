Pubic did not show reaction on Imran Khan’s arrest, claims Rana Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says only few hundreds people took to the streets in different parts of the country in groups, announcing that the government will take action against all those who were involved in vandalism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday vowed that strict action would be taken against the PTI protesters responsible for vandalizing Public Property

In a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the government will take strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gangsters who vandalized public property during protests against the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Sanaullah stated that CCTV recordings will be used to identify the perpetrators responsible for the damage caused during the protest and hold them accountable.

Sanaullah accused Imran Khan of orchestrating the acts of anarchy, creating a cult full of hate, violence, abuse, and threats since 2014, and creating a mindset that is not a political party but a cult. He also presented figures regarding the number of protesters, which decreased significantly from 45,000 on May 9 to 6,910 on May 11, across different locations in Islamabad, Punjab, and KP.

Furthermore, Sanaullah criticized PTI members for using petrol bombs, burning defense installations, and martyrs' graveyards, and pointed out that no other political party in Pakistan's history has burned houses, schools, and antique buildings. He deplored the looting and burning of shops, business places, and sensitive locations and stated that Imran Khan invested over 10 years in preparing such terrorists against his arrest.

Sanaullah accused Imran Khan of inciting people to burn houses, attack buildings, loot banks and shops, and damage public property. He also lamented that Imran Khan was granted unforeseen relief by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, adding that Imran Khan asked the court to grant him bail in cases yet to be lodged.

Sanaullah added that Imran Khan was involved in exploiting public money for favoritism and keeping it for his Al-Qadir Trust. He made appeal to the nation to know Imran Khan properly, who he claimed had now been exposed.