Public awareness walk, seminar on World Diabetes Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):The number of diabetes patients in Pakistan is over 1 crore and 90 lacs while 85 lac people are not even aware that they are suffering from diabetes, experts said.

This is the reason that Pakistan is among top 10 countries where diabetes is increasing at a rapid pace however it is a non-communicable disease. They spoke at the Awareness Seminar on World Diabetes Day organized by National Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology (NIDE) here on Thursday, said a press release.

Pro Vice chancellor ,Prof. Zarnaz Wahid while speaking at the seminar said it is possible that 50 percent of the patients can be treated for Type 2 Diabetes through prevention as prevention is better than cure. She added that in the coming year, World Diabetes Day would be themed as "Family and Diabetes" which indicates that if even one person of the family suffers from diabetes, the whole family gets affected with him.

She further said that we should adopt a healthy life style in order to avoid diabetes, because 60 percent of the treatment of this disease can be done by controlling our diet habits. Obesity is the root cause of diabetes which influences the quality of life. Diabetes has also been common in children too. The symptoms to which are frequent urination and ultimate weight loss.

Director NIDE, Prof. Akhtar Ali Baloch said that it has been 13 years now when this institute was established. The next step was the setting up of an insulin bank and today, it is a national institute where we are providing consultation and treatments of diabetes while the provision of insulin and medications is free of cost for the needy people.

However, other expensive treatments and facilities are provided at a very nominal rates. Today, we are also inaugurating an Obesity Control Clinic on World Diabetes Day 2019 as the rate of obesity is accelerating very fast which is the root cause of diabetes.

Thus we have to control obesity first in order to control diabetes. Every year 40 to 50 thousand patients come at the institute to seek consultation and treatment.

Assistant Professor Umer Khan said that there are approximately 415 million patients of diabetes globally. The rate at which sugar is increasing in Pakistan reveals that our country would soon jump from 10th to 4th among the countries where diabetes is the most prevalent disease. Prof. Hassan said that the amount of sugar in blood affects the kidneys. Prof. Zareen Kiran said that the efficiency of sugar in the blood results in kidney failures and fat deposits on liver which eventually leads to dialysis or transplantation. She added that in some cases, the efficiency in sugar levels may also lead to hand or leg amputations.

Dr. Fareed Uddin said that we should use the stairs instead of elevators and walk at least 10 to 30 minutes on daily basis. Usually people adopt preventive measures after getting diagnosed with the disease.

He added that insulin gets absorbed in the body due to exercise which decreases the need of medications.

Ms. Tehmina Rashid said that taking sugary meals can be harmful for diabetic patients. Vegetables and fruit should be taken in an adequate amount. Normal level of HBAIC should be less than 6.5 in a person.

Earlier, the program began with an awareness walk from OPD Block of Dow University to NIDE.

The walk was led by the Pro Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof. Zarnaz Wahid which was attended by the Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Kartar Dawani, Registrar Prof. Amanullah Abbasi, Director NIDE Prof.

Akhtar Ali Baloch, Assistant Professor S. M. Hassan, faculty members and students.