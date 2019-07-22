UrduPoint.com
Public Gathering In Capital Arena Sends Positive Message Around World: Ali M Khan

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said a huge public gathering of Pakistani diaspora in capital arena of United States for listening to the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent a positive message around the world.

The present leadership of Pakistan after coming into power in 2018 elections, had started giving priority to enhancing relations with all the countries, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on Pak-US ties in the past, he said there had been ups and downs in relations between the two sides.

Pakistan, he said, had changed now and wanted to strengthen relations with all the nations.

He said Pakistan was also improving its relations with Russia, adding we already had friendly relations with China.

Appreciating the offer of US President for helping Pakistan in resolving the long standing issue of Kashmir, he said the step would ease tension and bring permanent peace in the South Asian region.

