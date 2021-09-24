Public Health Engineering bans transfers, postings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned any kind of transfers and postings in the department, a circular issued here on Friday said.

It said the competent authority has banned postings/transfers of officers in the Public Health Engineering Department in the public interest with immediate effect .