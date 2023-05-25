UrduPoint.com

Public, Private Bodies Urged To Celebrate World No Tobacco Day In Letter & Spirit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No Tobacco Day in letter & spirit

District Implementation Committee on Tobacco Control has urged public and private organizations to commemorate World No Tobacco Day in letter and spirit to discourage the use of tobacco across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :District Implementation Committee on Tobacco Control has urged public and private organizations to commemorate World No Tobacco Day in letter and spirit to discourage the use of tobacco across the world.

According to a news release, the review meeting of the committee � presided over by Islamabad's Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf - was held under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday.

During the meeting, Usman Ashraf, who is also the focal person for Smoke-Free Islamabad, said the upcoming World No Tobacco Day on May 31, would be celebrated across the district as 'Tobacco Mukao � Fassal Ugao' (stamp out tobacco and grow crops).

He said the tobacco-free Islamabad model served as a remarkable example not just for Pakistan but for the entire world. A two-year road map would also be formulated for the national agenda 'significant reduction in tobacco use', he added.

As part of the celebrations of World No Tobacco Day, he added, a poster competition would be held in educational institutions, recognizing and awarding the winners for their creative work.

He said the ultimate goal was to safeguard future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco.

According to ICT Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabassam, all departments were urged on the occasion to organize awareness campaigns, seminars, and rallies on World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2023. "These initiatives aim to raise public awareness and consciousness about the detrimental effects of tobacco use."Representatives of the Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of National Health, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Municipal Administration, Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Islamabad Traffic Police, Islamabad Transport Authority, Islamabad food Authority, Capital Development Authority (Health), and assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

