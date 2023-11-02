(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday appealed for the observance of ‘Children's Martyrs Day of Palestine’ throughout the country on Friday, underscoring the importance of addressing the Palestinian issue through the establishment of a free and independent state.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamia, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, clarified to the United Nations that the issue of Palestine would not be resolved through ceasefire and aid but rather through the establishment of a self-determined Palestinian state.

He said in a notable meeting with the Palestinian ambassador, Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir affirmed Pakistan's commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the government, armed forces, and the general populace of Pakistan were resolute in their support for the Palestinian people.

He commended the Saudi government's initiative to establish official funds for aiding the Palestinian population, reflecting the strong stance of Saudi Arabia in supporting their Palestinian brethren.

He urged Pakistan to follow suit and establish special funds at the government level to assist the Palestinian people.

Ashrafi who is also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the middle East and Islamic Countries, proposed that the Arab Conference being held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on November 11, should be changed into an Islamic summit and the countries that stand with the Palestinian position, Russia and China, should also be invited.

He praised the actions of Jordan and Bahrain for severing diplomatic ties with Israel in response to its aggression, urging other nations to follow suit to protest Israeli actions.

He emphasized the need for unity among the Muslim world, cautioning against divisive elements to fracture the Muslim Ummah over the Palestinian issue.

He expressed optimism that these divisive forces would not succeed, and the Palestinian people would achieve their freedom.

Regarding the current situation in Gaza, he acknowledged the immediate need for humanitarian assistance but stressed that the resolution to the Palestinian issue lies in establishing an independent and self-determined Palestinian state, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Responding to a question about the upcoming elections, Ashrafi emphasized that free and fair elections were essential for the prosperity of the country.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would receive positive economic news in the coming month, indicating that the economic situation was improving.

When asked about foreign nationals residing in Pakistan, he clarified that no country allowed foreign nationals to reside illegally, and Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for the past 43 years.

Pakistan's fundamental position was that anyone wishing to stay in the country must do so legally, following the established laws and regulations, he maintained.

Ashrafi was joined by notable scholars, including Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Aslam Qadri, Mufti Nasim, Maulana Mubashir Rahimi, Qari Faisal Amin, Maulana Hakeem Athar, and Qari Abdul Majid during the press conference.