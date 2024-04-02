PUC Chairman Condemns Israel's Aggression Against Iran's Consulate In Damascus
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday vehemently condemned the Israeli brazen act of aggression against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday vehemently condemned the Israeli brazen act of aggression against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria.
He, in a statement, expressed his profound dismay over the unwarranted assault on the diplomatic mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The PUC chairman described the attack as a flagrant violation of international law and a blatant disregard for diplomatic norms, emphasizing that such belligerent actions only serve to escalate tensions and destabilize the region further.
"The assault on Iran's consulate in Damascus is a reprehensible act of aggression that must be unequivocally condemned by the international community," Ashrafi said adding, "It is imperative for nations to uphold the principles of sovereignty and respect for diplomatic premises, regardless of political differences.
"
Ashrafi urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its actions, stressing the need for a robust international response to deter further acts of aggression in the region.
Moreover, he said this egregious crime had garnered significant condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and other Muslim nations worldwide. “This condemnation signifies unity among the Muslim Ummah and delivers a resolute message to Israel, rejecting its brutalities in all forms and manifestations,” he maintained.
"The attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus is not just an attack on Iran, but an attack on the sanctity of diplomatic missions and the principles of international law," Ashrafi asserted adding, "We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran and call for an end to such reckless and destabilizing actions."
Recent Stories
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC summons petitioner journalists seeking introduction of media regulations25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs govt members to listen problems of people patiently35 minutes ago
-
SC admits Qasmi's appeal against removal as MD PTV35 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Freedom Icon Dr. Ahad Guru Remembered on 31st Martyrdom Anniversary35 minutes ago
-
Autism is mental condition that manifests differently in children. Dr Irum44 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme9 minutes ago
-
Senator Qadir for taking steps to improve country’s economy45 minutes ago
-
Freight train derailed near Chaghi district45 minutes ago
-
Protest in Srinagar against Modi’s ‘Tax Terrorism’ & anti-people policies45 minutes ago
-
Jhang's Esarul Qasmi Park reopened for public45 minutes ago
-
CM launches Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore initiative55 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba laments occupation regime for denying payment to contractors55 minutes ago