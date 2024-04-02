Open Menu

PUC Chairman Condemns Israel's Aggression Against Iran's Consulate In Damascus

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 06:55 PM

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday vehemently condemned the Israeli brazen act of aggression against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria

He, in a statement, expressed his profound dismay over the unwarranted assault on the diplomatic mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The PUC chairman described the attack as a flagrant violation of international law and a blatant disregard for diplomatic norms, emphasizing that such belligerent actions only serve to escalate tensions and destabilize the region further.

"The assault on Iran's consulate in Damascus is a reprehensible act of aggression that must be unequivocally condemned by the international community," Ashrafi said adding, "It is imperative for nations to uphold the principles of sovereignty and respect for diplomatic premises, regardless of political differences.

"

Ashrafi urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its actions, stressing the need for a robust international response to deter further acts of aggression in the region.

Moreover, he said this egregious crime had garnered significant condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and other Muslim nations worldwide. “This condemnation signifies unity among the Muslim Ummah and delivers a resolute message to Israel, rejecting its brutalities in all forms and manifestations,” he maintained.

"The attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus is not just an attack on Iran, but an attack on the sanctity of diplomatic missions and the principles of international law," Ashrafi asserted adding, "We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran and call for an end to such reckless and destabilizing actions."

