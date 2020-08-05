PUC condemns Kashmir military siege by Indian forces

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has strongly condemned Kashmir's military siege by Indian forces and said that the Council would continue support to Kashmiri people at all fronts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has strongly condemned Kashmir's military siege by Indian forces and said that the Council would continue support to Kashmiri people at all fronts.

Addressing a meeting here Wednesday, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, chairman Markazi PUC, said that true wicked face of India came into light when it besieged Kashmir to deprive them of their self-determination right.

He said that self-determination is a fundamental and basic right of every person but Indian forces were killing those Kashmiris who were raising their voice for this right.

He also condemned a ban on Namaz-e-Eid and slaughter of sacrificial animals in the held Kashmir valley and said that Kashmiris were Muslims and they could not be barred from their religious rituals.

He said that the PUC would launch people contact drive in the country to forge unity for the Kashmir cause so that a strong and effective voice could be raised in favor of Kashmiri people.

He said that the PUC would also celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and zest and in this connection national flags would be hoisted at buildings of all seminaries linked with the PUC on August 14.