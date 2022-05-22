PUC vows to end prevailing political chaos, anarchy in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Sunday vowed to play an effective and responsible role to eradicate the prevailing political chaos and anarchy in collaboration with other religious leadership of the country.

Addressing a press conference, PUC Central Advisory Body's office bearers including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said a high-level delegation would call on the leaders of all political and religious parties to play their role for promoting tolerance and avoiding violence in the country.

They said the PUC would hold the Ulemas-Mashaykh Conventions for the stability of Pakistan all over the country.

They appealed the government to call an 'All-Parties Conference' which should be comprised of all the political and religious parties.

They also urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government to go for dialogue and consultation.

They said the treasury and opposition benches should start a consultation process at every respective forum in a bid to steer the country out of prevailing political chaos.

They said the present political and religious intolerance could lead to chaos and strife in the country.

They proposed that impartial accountability and free and fair elections were the ultimate solution of the ongoing challenges of the country.

They said the electoral reforms should be carried out immediately for free and fair elections in the country.

They said the PUC was standing by the state of Pakistan through thick and thin that was why; it cooperated with the PTI regime and would continue with the present government for sake of the country.

They also strongly condemned the social media campaign against the country's security agencies.

Certain elements were targeting Pakistan Army on social media which was not acceptable at all costs, said the PUC leadership.

They said the conspiracy being hatched to divide the Pakistan's forces and nation would fail as the entire nation was standing behind its forces particularly the Pakistan Army.

The PUC leadership also emphasized that the pilgrims should provide an adequate training before proceeding for Hajj and Umrah following the sad incident of Masjid-e-Nabvi.

They said the PUC with the cooperation of International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council would organize training sessions for pilgrims of Hajj and Umrah across the country.

The PUC's Central Advisory Body was included PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Mufti Abdul Sattar, Mufti Omar Farooq, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Ehsan Ahmad Hussaini, Qari Ismatullah Muawiyah, Maulana Ahmad Maki, Maulana Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Saqib Munir, Maulana Zulfiqar, Qari Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Qadari, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqi, Qari Shams-ul-Haq Nawaz, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim Hanafi, Sahibzada Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Maulana Amin-ul-Haq Ashrafi, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan and other religious leaders.