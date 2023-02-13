UrduPoint.com

PUCAR Extends Condolences Over Demise Of Prominent Actor Zia Mohyeddin

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 07:35 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha division on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of prominent actor,director,producer and host Zia Mohyeddin.

Assistant Director PUCAR Adnan Khaliq Bhatti extended heartfelt condolences to the family members of Zia Mohyeddin.

He said that Zia Mohyeddin was a literary figure whose style of reading and speaking gained world fame.

He earned the name for Pakistan by working in theaters and films internationally,he maintained.

He presented famous programs like 'Payal', 'Chacha Chhakan', 'Zia Ke Sath' and 'Jo Janey Whe Jeetey' from Pakistan Television, Adnan Khaliq said.

On the occasion, the staff of PUCAR Sargodha prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

