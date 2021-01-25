UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pulwama Drama Exposed Before World, Hindutva Regime Destroys India's Secular Image: FM Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pulwama drama exposed before world, Hindutva regime destroys India's secular image: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that with Pulwama drama exposed before the whole world, and Indian Hindutva regime due to its wrong policies had destroyed the country's secular image.

As the minorities in India especially Muslims were feeling unsecured, India continued to commit grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while talking to Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi who met him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting views were exchanged about the continued grave human rights violations in IIOJK and other matters of mutual interest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they through a dossier had presented before the world solid proofs of Indian backing of terrorists in Pakistan.

He said that voice was being raised against the ongoing atrocities in IIJOK at important world fora including the European and British Parliaments.

He added that the new US Administration was also being kept informed about the situation.

Kashmir Committee, Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Qureshi about raising the effective voice against the continued grave human rights violations in IIOJK, atrocities against the unarmed eight million Kashmiris and exposing the Indian aggression.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Afridi Muslim Million

Recent Stories

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

9 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

39 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

59 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.