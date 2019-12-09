UrduPoint.com
Punctuality Must For Better Service To People: Deputy Commissioner

All government employees were bound to serve people with dedication and honesty and they should be punctual so that people could be served in a better way, deputy commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar Monday said while talking to newsmen here in his office

He said those staffers who were having lethargic attitude would be dealt with as per rules while those with better performance would be rewarded.

The deputy commissioner said the clear instructions had been issued to the heads of all departments and no linient view would be taken in that regard.

He said open kutcheries (courts) would be held regularly in order to redress issues of the public and steps would be taken on war footing basis for the solution of their problems.

He said a detailed report regarding shortage of staff in different departments would be sent to the Punjab chief minister for favorable action.

Ali Anan said problems being faced by patients in district headquarters hospital Attock would be made state-of-the-art to ensure better health facilities.

Strict notice had been taken of the digging and cutting of roads and footpaths by a private company and a report had been sought from the officers concerned, he said. The deputy commissioner said cleanliness campaign would remain continued to ensure better environment while traders would be taken into confidence to ensure availability of edibles and other commodities at controlled rates.

He, while replying a question, said special steps would be taken to remove encroachments and said Vegetable Market would be renovated to facilitate traders.

