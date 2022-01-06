Punjab Arts Council organizes Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council on Thursday organized an Islamic calligraphy exhibition to promote the young talent of the region.

Chairperson Senate committee on climate change, senator Seemee Ezdi, was the chief guest on the occasion while more than a hundred painting was put on display for the exhibition.

Addressing on the occasion, Seemee said that Islamic calligraphy was a lost art of the Muslims, adding that such competitions should be held regularly to keep the art alive.

"We must focus on teaching our children formal literature as well as creative literature," she added. While speaking on the occasion, Director PAC Dr Waqar Ahmed said that calligraphy was one of the oldest arts in the world.

He said that Arts Council was taking steps to promote Islamic calligraphy, and Islamic calligraphy classes were being started there.

The exhibition was attended by many people from different walks of life.