Punjab cabinet: 21 members take oath at Governor House

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 6th, 2022) A 21-member of the Punjab cabinet took oath on Saturday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly appointed members of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The cabinet members who took oath included Aslam Iqbal, Ali Abbas Shah, Mohsin Leghari, Taimur Malik, Raja Basharat, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Sardar Shahabuddin, Murad Raas, Yasmin Rashid, Khurram Shahzad Warak, Mohammad Hashim Dogar, Asif Nikai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan, Hussain Gardezi, Ghazanfar Abbas, Latif Nazar, Hasnain Dareshak, and Mehmood ur Rasheed.

The sources said that the Punjab Governor administered oath after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to improve working relationship with provincial governments in Punjab and KP led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).