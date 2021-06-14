Punjab cabinet approves budget proposals for FY2021-22

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday chaired a provincial cabinet meeting, which unanimously approved the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22 besides the finance bill 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday chaired a provincial cabinet meeting, which unanimously approved the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22 besides the finance bill 2021.

Supplementary budget 2020-21 and revised estimates for the financial year 2020-21 was also approved in the meeting.

The cabinet approved a 10 per cent rise in salaries and pension of the government employees. A proposal to increase agriculture tax was presented in the meeting by the board of Revenue (BoR).

CM Usman Buzdar rejected the proposal regarding increase in agriculture tax and said that the government would not put any burden on farmers. Buzdar said that farmers were prosperous in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The meeting also gave approval regarding increase in minimum wages of unskilled labourers from Rs 17,500 to 20,000.

Sardar Usman Buzdar lauded the performance of Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, finance secretary and others, saying that the team had completed the task of budget preparation diligently.

The CM said that for the first time, record increase had been made in the development budget, adding that separate development packages had been prepared for all districts.

He said that priorities had been set in accordance with the needs of common man, adding that the budget was not jugglery of figures, but a realistic document of balanced public development. He regretted that the opposition made hue and cry during the coronavirus pandemic and left the people alone.

The meeting approved the decisions made in the 57th and 58th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development.

The meeting also approved the decisions made in the 60th, 61st and 62nd meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative business.

The finance secretary briefed the cabinet about the important features of provincial budget and annual development programme.