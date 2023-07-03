Punjab cabinet approves new GOR for homeless employees

The 19th cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday, approved construction of a new government officers' residence (GOR) for homeless provincial government employees, as the CM ordered timely steps for development of a new residential colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The 19th cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday, approved construction of a new government officers' residence (GOR) for homeless provincial government employees, as the CM ordered timely steps for development of a new residential colony.

The meeting lauded the exceptional cleanliness arrangements made during the Eidul Azha. Diligent efforts by the relevant bodies including ministries, departments as well as the Solid Waste Management Department were commended and the officials responsible for maintaining cleanliness throughout the province were acknowledged for their outstanding performance.

The cabinet approved inclusion of the SL-3 project of Lahore Ring Road and the elevated project from Niazi Chowk to Babu Sabu in the annual development programme. The expansion project of Data Darbar was also approved, which will feature a state-of-the-art almonry and enhanced facilities for visitors. The chief minister said that the owners of the land, which is acquired for the expansion project, would be compensated at the market rate.

Meanwhile , the cabinet authorised signing of an agreement between the Local Government Department and the Punjab Information Technology board for the "Your Municipality, Helpline 1198" project. Amendments to the Punjab Government Rules of business, 2011 were approved to facilitate training of the public prosecutors at the Centre for Professional Development of Public Prosecutors.

Financial assistance was also approved for the affected children and families of deceased children in Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur.

According to a significant decision, the cabinet granted financial autonomy to the medical superintendents of all government hospitals in Punjab, enabling them to manage their finances up to 10 million rupees. The cabinet also approved the delegation of financial powers to the medical superintendents.

The establishment of the Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology & Allied Vision Sciences (IOAVS) in Multan and the revised procedure for the appointment of principals to the government colleges was reviewed. The audit report for the fiscal year 2022-23 was also approved for the accounts of the Punjab government.

Approval was given for a draft agreement between the Excise & Taxation Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board regarding scanning of motor vehicle registration documents/files. The Okara Arts Council was transferred back to the Punjab Arts Council from the Lahore Arts Council.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary, the IG police, and others.