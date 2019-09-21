UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Calls On Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:08 PM

Punjab Chief Minister calls on Governor

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Chief Minister's office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Chief Minister's office on Saturday.

Matters regarding various development projects and the progress on the tragic incident of Chunian were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister and the Governor were strongly condemned Indian savagery and violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people.

While talking on the occasion Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government would provide every possible support to the bereaved family of murdered children.

He said that DNA test of suspicious people are being conducted in Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the accused cannot escape from the law adding that sections of anti-terrorism have been included in this case and now it would be heard by anti-terrorism court.

He said that government would go to the last extent for ensuring justice to the victim families.

Effective legislation will be made for preventing such incidents and every possible resource will be provided to give a secure future to our children. He said that Kashmir and Pakistan were one nation, they are one, and will always be one.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir dispute at the international level, he said and added that Kashmiri people were making the historic struggle against Indian occupation.

He said that Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle as the whole Pakistani nation is standing beside them.

Punjab Governor said that we were with the bereaved families of murdered children and all our sympathies were with them. He said that the Pakistani government will continue providing political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren. Governor Punjab congratulated Chief Minister for performing Umrah.

