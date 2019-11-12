Punjab Chief Minister concerned over increase in vegetable prices

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed strong concerns over artificial price-hike, especially unnecessary increase in the prices of vegetables.

He directed the price-control taskforce to take effective measures for stabilising the prices of food-items and said that vegetables would be available at government rates at agri fair-price shops of model bazaars.

The decision has been made to expand the scope of model bazaars to tehsil level and the chief minister ordered for submitting a plan in this regard.

He said that provincial price-control authority would be established on the pattern of Punjab food Authority and the required mechanism should be given final shape at the earliest.

The chief minister also ordered for constituting a comprehensive mechanism for eradicating price-hike and asked the line departments to play their role in this regard while the district administration should also ensure strict monitoring of items' rates.

He said price-control magistrates should proactively perform and rate lists should be conspicuously displayed at all the shops.