Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Lahore team showcased a commanding performance to defeat Islamabad 94-74 in the Basketball Legacy Trophy 2025 final, securing the coveted title on Sunday. A large number of spectators witnessed the thrilling match in Taxila.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, the chief guest at the closing ceremony, presented the trophy and awards to the victorious Lahore team. He appreciated the event for promoting harmony and curbing intolerance, emphasizing that under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, initiatives for minority welfare and youth engagement through positive activities are gaining momentum.

Chairman of the Presbyterian Medical board of Pakistan, Majid Abel, highlighted the tournament’s significance, stating that hosting it in Taxila underscores the role of sports in fostering community unity and encouraging youth to embrace healthy activities.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Assembly members Mohsin Ayub Khan and Imran Ilyas, who joined in celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and community engagement.