KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity amid flood devastation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed gratitude to the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Peshawar for extending condolences and solidarity following the recent devastating floods in the province.

The Governor said that in this difficult hour, the message of sympathy and support from the brotherly neighboring country has uplifted the spirits of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that standing together in times of natural calamities is a humanitarian duty, and Afghanistan’s gesture reflects the spirit of fraternity and strengthens bilateral ties between the two nations.

Governor Kundi added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deeply value the goodwill and solidarity shown by the Afghan Consulate General and the Afghan people.

