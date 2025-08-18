Price Of Gold Surge By Rs1,500 Per Tola To Reach Rs 357,700
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Gold rates in Pakistan has broken the losing-streak and moved up in local market in line with upward global trend on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Gold rates in Pakistan has broken the losing-streak and moved up in local market in line with upward global trend on Monday.
According to local Sarafa Association sources, price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,500 to reach Rs357,700 while 10-gram is being traded at Rs306,670 after Rs1,286-surge.
In international market, the precious commodity saw an increase of $15 with new rate jumping to $3,350 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the pakistan stock exchange (psx) opened on a positive note today, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index climbing 1,291.02 points, marking a 0.88% increase during intra-day trading.
The index is currently trading at 147,782.65 points, compared to the previous close of 146,491.63. This rise reflects growing investor confidence and continued momentum in the equity market.
