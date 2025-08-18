Open Menu

Price Of Gold Surge By Rs1,500 Per Tola To Reach Rs 357,700

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach Rs 357,700

Gold rates in Pakistan has broken the losing-streak and moved up in local market in line with upward global trend on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Gold rates in Pakistan has broken the losing-streak and moved up in local market in line with upward global trend on Monday.

According to local Sarafa Association sources, price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,500 to reach Rs357,700 while 10-gram is being traded at Rs306,670 after Rs1,286-surge.

In international market, the precious commodity saw an increase of $15 with new rate jumping to $3,350 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the pakistan stock exchange (psx) opened on a positive note today, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index climbing 1,291.02 points, marking a 0.88% increase during intra-day trading.

The index is currently trading at 147,782.65 points, compared to the previous close of 146,491.63. This rise reflects growing investor confidence and continued momentum in the equity market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip u ..

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'

24 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office

5 minutes ago
 PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Grand operation announced against encroachments on ..

Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliam ..

Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: At ..

5 minutes ago
 Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse inci ..

Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident

5 minutes ago
Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

2 minutes ago
 Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou ..

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..

39 minutes ago
 DG Safe City reviews performance of one info, taxi ..

DG Safe City reviews performance of one info, taxi verification Apps

2 minutes ago
 Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb ..

Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb 2026

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity ..

KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity amid flood devastation

2 minutes ago
 Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach ..

Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach Rs 357,700

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business