Tram Bus Service To Be Started In Lahore From Feb 2026
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:21 PM
The Punjab government has announced to start tram service in Lahore from February next year
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has announced to start tram service in Lahore from February next year.
Punjab Transport Department official sources said that the recent tram test was successful, adding that the tram service from Thokar to Harbanspura will start from February 2026,
It is worth mentioning here that the tram will have a capacity of 270 seats, the project will cost $ 3 million.
They said that NESPAK and senior officials visited China for the project, it has been decided to run a metro train in Faisalabad and Gujranwala as well, the Faisalabad metro train will facilitate 300,000 passengers daily.
"Gujranwala metro train will facilitate 140,000 passengers daily, the cost of the Faisalabad metro project has been set at $ 110 million, while the Gujranwala metro project will cost $ 50 million" the sources added while replying to a query.
They further said that environmental pollution from motorcycles and vehicles is increasing in Lahore, while the tram and metro projects are an attempt to control environmental pollution.
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office
PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi
Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad
Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: At ..
Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident
Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..
DG Safe City reviews performance of one info, taxi verification Apps
Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb 2026
KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity amid flood devastation
Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach Rs 357,700
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office4 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: Attorney General4 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident4 minutes ago
-
DG Safe City reviews performance of one info, taxi verification Apps2 minutes ago
-
Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb 20262 minutes ago
-
KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity amid flood devastation2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits historic ‘Red Stone Building’ of Yokohama, Japa ..9 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG visits Nullah Leh to review measures to cope with flooding9 minutes ago
-
CM vows to adopt Japanese waste treatment technology in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Pakistani siblings mark UN WHD-2025 with heart-wrenching plea for Gaza’s children9 minutes ago