Open Menu

Tram Bus Service To Be Started In Lahore From Feb 2026

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb 2026

The Punjab government has announced to start tram service in Lahore from February next year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has announced to start tram service in Lahore from February next year.

Punjab Transport Department official sources said that the recent tram test was successful, adding that the tram service from Thokar to Harbanspura will start from February 2026,

It is worth mentioning here that the tram will have a capacity of 270 seats, the project will cost $ 3 million.

They said that NESPAK and senior officials visited China for the project, it has been decided to run a metro train in Faisalabad and Gujranwala as well, the Faisalabad metro train will facilitate 300,000 passengers daily.

"Gujranwala metro train will facilitate 140,000 passengers daily, the cost of the Faisalabad metro project has been set at $ 110 million, while the Gujranwala metro project will cost $ 50 million" the sources added while replying to a query.

They further said that environmental pollution from motorcycles and vehicles is increasing in Lahore, while the tram and metro projects are an attempt to control environmental pollution.

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip u ..

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'

23 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office

4 minutes ago
 PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Grand operation announced against encroachments on ..

Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago
 Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliam ..

Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: At ..

4 minutes ago
 Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse inci ..

Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident

4 minutes ago
Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

2 minutes ago
 Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou ..

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..

38 minutes ago
 DG Safe City reviews performance of one info, taxi ..

DG Safe City reviews performance of one info, taxi verification Apps

2 minutes ago
 Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb ..

Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb 2026

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity ..

KP Governor thanks Afghan Consulate for solidarity amid flood devastation

2 minutes ago
 Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach ..

Price of gold surge by Rs1,500 per tola to reach Rs 357,700

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan