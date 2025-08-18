Tram Bus Service to be started in Lahore from Feb 2026

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has announced to start tram service in Lahore from February next year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has announced to start tram service in Lahore from February next year.

Punjab Transport Department official sources said that the recent tram test was successful, adding that the tram service from Thokar to Harbanspura will start from February 2026,

It is worth mentioning here that the tram will have a capacity of 270 seats, the project will cost $ 3 million.

They said that NESPAK and senior officials visited China for the project, it has been decided to run a metro train in Faisalabad and Gujranwala as well, the Faisalabad metro train will facilitate 300,000 passengers daily.

"Gujranwala metro train will facilitate 140,000 passengers daily, the cost of the Faisalabad metro project has been set at $ 110 million, while the Gujranwala metro project will cost $ 50 million" the sources added while replying to a query.

They further said that environmental pollution from motorcycles and vehicles is increasing in Lahore, while the tram and metro projects are an attempt to control environmental pollution.