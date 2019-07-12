UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Visits Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant Bhikki

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister visits Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant Bhikki

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the 1180-megawatt RLNG Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant in Bhikki area of Sheikhupura, and inspected its various sections

Addressing a meeting during his visit, he said the power plant was a national project and assured that its issues would be resolved on priority basis.

Addressing a meeting during his visit, he said the power plant was a national project and assured that its issues would be resolved on priority basis.

He said the board members of Quaid-e-Azam thermal plant would be nominated soon and its privatisation would also be examined. He said more saplings should be planted inside and outside the plant and made it clear that he would examine every project personally.

During the visit, the chief minister was told that the plant had generated electricity worth Rs 10 billion.

He also inaugurated the construction of a sports complex in Sheikhupura costing around Rs 390 million. He was informed that various sports facilities would be available over an area of 19 acres.

Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of restoration of the old Nullah Dek. Under the project, restoration work of the nullah would be done with Rs 385 million from Dek diversion channel to QB Link Canal.

The project wou;d be completed by the mid of next year to help save the agricultural lands of Daska, Gujranwala, Muridke, and Ferozewala from floodwater.

MNAs and MPAs of the area also called on the chief minister during the visit.

The CM said that the process of meetings and consultation had already been started and meetings with the parliamentarians were held during the field visits to solve their problems on a priority basis. Public service is our agenda and this would continue, he added.

"We are the custodians of every government penny and no one will be allowed to remain dishonest with the national kitty," he said.

A committee, led by the chief secretary, had been constituted to submit its recommendations by reviewing recruitments and other issues.

Provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Mian Khalid, Mohsin Leghari, Taimur Bhatti, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, chief secretary and others were also present.

