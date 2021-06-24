Punjab Emergency Service notified as administrative dept

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has been notified as an Administrative Department of the Government of Punjab and it will now be called the Punjab Emergency Service Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has been notified as an Administrative Department of the Government of Punjab and it will now be called the Punjab Emergency Service Department.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, this notification to amend the Rules of business was accordingly published in the Punjab Gazette on 23rd June 2021. This Service has been given the status of Administrative Department after approval of the Chief Minister Punjab and the Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021.

The spokesperson said that the Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021 further provides long-awaited service structure to Rescuers after about 15 years of establishment of the Punjab Emergency Service.

Furthermore, the Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department has been given powers of an Administrative Secretary under this Act.

On behalf of the Rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, the Spokesperson thanked the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Members of the Provincial Assembly for providing the long-awaited service structure and status of an Administrative Department for prompt decision making which is essential for smooth working of this life-saving Emergency Service.