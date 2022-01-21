UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Rotten Eggs

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,900 dirty and rotten eggs during a raid on Ghreeb Nawaz Bakery in Manga Mandi, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,900 dirty and rotten eggs during a raid on Ghreeb Nawaz Bakery in Manga Mandi, on Friday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that PFA took action against the bakery due to using putrid eggs powder for the manufacturing of bakery items. He said that the food business operator failed to take preventative measures to control pests and present the medical certificates of the workers to the raiding team on the spot.

Apart from that, PFA watchdogs also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene, the presence of cobwebs and poor storage system. Earlier, the PFA warned the bakery several times to ensure the implementation of the food act, however, the food business operators always ignored the authority's instructions, he said.

The DG further said that PFA will deal with iron hands to food business operators and revoke their licenses who are involved in continuous violation of the laws. He said that the preparation of products from substandard and adulterated ingredients is a 'silent killer' for human health.

He said that people could inform PFA about the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

The PFA is utilizing all available resources to root out the menace of food adulteration from Punjab in order to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food, he added.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Mobile Facebook Manga All From

Recent Stories

Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbo ..

Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbon Gas Fraud Case - Statement

3 minutes ago
 Italian Coast Guard Rescues 305 Migrants From Smal ..

Italian Coast Guard Rescues 305 Migrants From Small Boat Off Lampedusa

3 minutes ago
 Facebook Blocks Posting on Sputnik Arabic Page

Facebook Blocks Posting on Sputnik Arabic Page

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Says Received Invitation to Join Shaping of N ..

Kiev Says Received Invitation to Join Shaping of NATO's Strategic Concept 2030

6 minutes ago
 Netflix plunges as US stocks open lower again

Netflix plunges as US stocks open lower again

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.