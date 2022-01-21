Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,900 dirty and rotten eggs during a raid on Ghreeb Nawaz Bakery in Manga Mandi, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,900 dirty and rotten eggs during a raid on Ghreeb Nawaz Bakery in Manga Mandi, on Friday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that PFA took action against the bakery due to using putrid eggs powder for the manufacturing of bakery items. He said that the food business operator failed to take preventative measures to control pests and present the medical certificates of the workers to the raiding team on the spot.

Apart from that, PFA watchdogs also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene, the presence of cobwebs and poor storage system. Earlier, the PFA warned the bakery several times to ensure the implementation of the food act, however, the food business operators always ignored the authority's instructions, he said.

The DG further said that PFA will deal with iron hands to food business operators and revoke their licenses who are involved in continuous violation of the laws. He said that the preparation of products from substandard and adulterated ingredients is a 'silent killer' for human health.

He said that people could inform PFA about the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

The PFA is utilizing all available resources to root out the menace of food adulteration from Punjab in order to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food, he added.