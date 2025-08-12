Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Intensifies Milk, Meat Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 07:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stepped up its province-wide crackdown on adulterated milk and substandard meat, lodging 62 FIRs and imposing fines exceeding Rs15.3 million in the last 10 days.
Under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, enforcement teams inspected 15,634 milk carrier vehicles and dairy shops, along with 3,337 meat shops, checking a total of 7.72 million litres of milk and over 602,000 kilograms of meat. During the operations, 53,675 litres of adulterated milk and 28,389 kilograms of substandard meat were discarded on the spot.
The DG said that 32 FIRs were registered for milk adulteration and 30 for the sale of substandard meat, while fines were imposed on 1,627 shops.
Milk was tested on-site using modern Lactoscan machines, and any adulterated supply was destroyed immediately. He noted that compared to previous years, there has been a record increase in inspections, fines, and FIRs, while the volume of discarded milk has declined significantly, a sign of improved compliance due to PFA’s strict enforcement.
Reiterating the authority’s zero-tolerance policy, the DG said there is no room in Punjab for those compromising public health for profit. He added that providing safe, nutritious food in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab remains PFA’s top priority and urged citizens to report food safety violations via the PFA helpline 1223.
