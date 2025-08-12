Positive Polio sample in Abbottabad prompts commissioner Hazara to order strict monitoring and tourist child record-keep

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Fayaz Ali Shah has directed strict monitoring measures and made it mandatory for hotel associations to record details of children under five accompanying tourists, in order to ensure their vaccination during anti-polio campaigns.

He issued these directives while chairing a key review meeting today regarding the detection of a positive polio virus sample in Abbottabad. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, District Health Officer, DEOCs, DPTMS, and other relevant department officers, while the Area Coordinator of WHO briefed participants on the latest situation.

The Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioner to consult with relevant institutions and develop a clear, effective mechanism for deploying staff at transit points.

He stressed that rotational teams should be posted at internal transit points to vaccinate children of passengers coming from other provinces and districts.

He further ordered the formation of a single monitoring team for the next three polio campaigns and deployment of experienced health staff in sensitive areas to ensure effective, coordinated operations.

At the end of the meeting, he announced that officers and staff showing exceptional performance in polio eradication efforts would be awarded certificates of appreciation and prizes to encourage continued dedication.