Youth Pakistan's Brightest Future, Most Valuable Asset : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Published August 12, 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is committed to utilising all available resources to realise the dreams of the youth, describing them as Pakistan’s bright future and most valuable asset

In her message on International Youth Day, the CM said, “Every young person is a shining star in the nation’s destiny, and we are proud of them. Punjab’s unique Honhaar Scholarship Programme is turning the aspirations of talented students into reality.”

She noted that thousands of young people are benefiting from modern knowledge and technology through the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme, while the Khelta Punjab Programme is providing platforms across all divisions for youth to excel in sports, engage in positive activities, and maintain good health. The e-Bike Scheme, she added, is giving thousands of students dignified and independent transportation facilities.

CM Maryam Nawaz, highlighting the government’s focus on employability, said that advanced, market-based IT training is equipping young people not only to secure jobs but also to create them. She praised young medical graduates serving in Maryam Nawaz Clinics as an example of youth contributing directly to public welfare. She added that initiatives like the Assan Karobar Card and Assan Karobar Finance Scheme are strengthening the financial independence of youth, while internship programmes in various departments are opening doors to practical experience and professional growth. The trust in Punjab’s youth will never diminish, she said. There is no greater joy than seeing them succeed and shine in their respective fields, she added.

