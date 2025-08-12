Pakistan achieved thru peaceful movement based on ideology, not thru arson or sit-ins: Irfan Siddiqui

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 07:03 PM
Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said Pakistan was achieved through a peaceful movement based on ideology and not through arson, sit-ins or long marches
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday said Pakistan was achieved through a peaceful movement based on ideology and not through arson, sit-ins or long marches.
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah being a man of strong character changed both the history and geography of the Sub-Continent by creating a separate country Pakistan for the Muslims through a long struggle based on ideology, he said while addressing a ceremony here at Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce President Usman Shaukat, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Director General Saeed Sheikh, Station Director Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi Musarrat Shah Rukh and other senior officers, artists, writers and people from different fields attended the ceremony.
PCB Potohar Awards 2025 were also distributed among artists for the best performance.
Irfan Siddiqui, who is also Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said independence from the British was achieved after a long peaceful battle. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, in his Allahabad address (at the All India Muslim League's annual session) stated that he was seeing a separate state (for the Muslims of India) was inevitable, and after 17 years Pakistan came into existence through a peaceful struggle led by a strong leader.
There was no chaos and violence in the movement for Pakistan, which had made the Quaid-e-Azam a strong leader, he added.
“Our history tells that a gossiper cannot be a leader, rather a man of strong character and will like the Quaid-e-Azam who realized the dream of a separate country for the Muslims,” Senator Siddiqui stressed.
He said it was now up to the nation to preserve independence which was achieved through great sacrifices by “our forefathers”. Freedom was a blessing of the Almighty, he added, citing the example of Gaza whose people were suffering from the worst atrocities by the occupier (Israel).
Senator Siddiqui said despite facing many problems, a new Pakistan was born in the current year (2025), which was many times more powerful than in 1947.
The country's economy, he said, was improving due to the reduction in inflation, the boom in the stock market and the expected foreign investment.
It was all because of the saviours – the Pakistan Armed Forces who were doing their job, he added. “We sleep peacefully at night as the country is being cleansed of terrorism by the armed forces who are sacrificing their lives”.
He said Naredra Modi's operation Sindoor was based on lies, which had been exposed all over the world.
The victory in the four-day war (Marka-e-Haq) had increased Pakistan’s importance in the world, he added.
Irfan Siddiqui said the role of radio could not be eliminated, however, it had to adapt to the requirements of modern era.
He said it was the radio which first announced the news about the establishment of Pakistan. It was an honour for it to tell the nation that “now you are free”. It was now for the nation to uphold values to protect that freedom, he stressed.
Senator Siddiqui said years had passed since Radio Pakistan was established. “Time passes and institutions remain and continue to adapt to the times,” he added.
Today, he said, artists were awarded for their best performance.
PBC Director General Sheikh Saeed said that it was an honour for Radio Pakistan that the dawn of Pakistan's independence began with its announcement.
“We have all the equipment preserved in the museum that was used by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to address the nation,” he added
The PBC DG said the Radio Pakistan had entered the digital phase and was now moving forward. Today a podcast studio had been inaugurated in Rawalpindi, he added.
Station Director Rawalpindi Musarrat Shah Rukh said that the entire nation was preparing to celebrate the 78th Independence Day and the joy of the victory in Marka-e-Haq together ((on August 14).
The Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, she said, had proven that the Pakistan Armed Forces were fully capable of defending the motherland. They had crushed the evil intentions of the enemy and thwarted its conspiracies, and also broken the back of the terrorists.
The nation stood by the Pakistan Armed Forced, she added.
