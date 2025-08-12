Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condoles Death Of Atif Aslam’s Father

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Atif Aslam’s father

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the father of renowned singer Atif Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the father of renowned singer Atif Aslam.

The chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Atif Aslam and his family, praying for strength and patience for the bereaved in their time of loss.

