Over 91,300 Applications Received For Govt Hajj Scheme; Submissions Open Until Aug 16

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 07:03 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday announced that more than 91,300 applications have so far been received under the Government Hajj Scheme through its online portal and designated banks

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, the process of receiving applications will continue until August 16 or until all remaining seats are filled. Once the quota is completed, the application intake will be stopped immediately, he added.

He said the Government Hajj Scheme offers both 40-day long Hajj and 25-day short Hajj packages adding that applicants are required to submit the first installment of Rs 550,000 for the short package or Rs 500,000 for the long package at the time of application.

He said the second installment of Hajj dues will be collected starting November 1, 2025. The spokesperson further clarified that overseas Pakistanis holding valid Pakistani passports are also eligible to apply under the scheme.

He urged intending pilgrims to apply at the earliest to secure their seats under the government quota.

