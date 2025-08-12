Govt. working to attract more investment in IT sector: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said on Tuesday that the government is working to attract more foreign investment in Pakistan’s IT sector

Speaking at the Next-Gen Cyber Resilience Workshop and Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024-25, she highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity in the fast-changing IT world.

Shaza explained that digitization is a government priority, with the Digital Pakistan Act already approved in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a digitally transformed country, which will have a significant impact on the economy, society, and governance. A key part of this vision is ensuring strong cybersecurity.

“Once everyone’s digital identity is created and data is digitized, securing that data becomes essential, as it is the most valuable asset,” she said.

The Minister reassured that both individual and national cybersecurity would be rigorously protected.

She also praised the efforts of agencies such as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), NADRA, and SECP in implementing cybersecurity measures.

Shaza Khawaja pointed out that Pakistan’s cybersecurity sector had made significant progress, with the country scoring 96.7% in the International Telecommunication Union’s Cybersecurity Index for 2024.

She credited this achievement to collective efforts and mentioned that over 3,000 young people received cybersecurity training in the past year. Plans are in place to expand this initiative to further develop skills and create job opportunities for the youth.

She also stressed the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s digital capabilities and building a skilled cybersecurity workforce to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence and modern technology.

She said that, the government is working to improve internet connectivity, with two submarine cables already in place and more planned. Investors from countries like China are interested in investing in this sector.

The government is also pushing forward the National Fiberization Policy and working to address issues related to the right-of-way for IT companies.

Following instructions from the Prime Minister, policy changes have led to positive developments, such as the removal of right-of-way charges by the CDA, ongoing discussions with NHA and Railways, and a proposed amendment to the Pakistan Telecommunication Act, which will address related issues through an online portal.

The minister also mentioned that spectrum auctions would soon be held to speed up the use of 4g and lay the groundwork for 5G services, improving service quality.

The government is also ensuring the availability of smartphones and laptops to help youth take advantage of new technologies.

She further added that Pakistan had gained an edge not only in traditional warfare but also in technology during the recent conflict with India.

He praised the cybersecurity units of security agencies and the efforts of young people, saying that Pakistan’s success in this area has been recognized internationally.

The IT ministry’s subsidiary sectors set up a central control room to address cyber-attacks, with youth playing a key role.

“We must take cybersecurity as seriously as we protect our borders,” she emphasized.

At the event, the Minister also presented awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to the IT sector.