Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique chairs meeting on development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Tuesday to review progress on key health development projects across the province.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisory Committee on Cardiovascular Diseases Dr. Furqad Alamgir, Special Secretary (Development) Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Amir Muhammad, and other senior officials.

Officials reviewed multiple ongoing initiatives, including the Nawaz Sharif Medical District Lahore, the Centre of Excellence for Nursing Education in Rawalpindi, Okara Medical College, the construction of academic blocks and hostels at Bahawalnagar Medical College, the establishment of Rawalpindi Children’s Hospital and Sialkot Teaching Hospital, burn units at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, and the expansion of critical care services in teaching hospitals.

Speaking at the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was taking historic and revolutionary steps to upgrade the healthcare sector.

He emphasized that all health projects were under continuous monitoring to ensure timely completion, adding that the government was committed to making hospitals more patient-friendly and providing quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps.