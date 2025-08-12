SU hosts seven events for 78th Independence Day celebrations

As part of the two-week-long festivities marking Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day under the themes Bunyan-Al-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq, the University of Sindh on Tuesday organized as many as seven events across different academic departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As part of the two-week-long festivities marking Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day under the themes Bunyan-Al-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq, the University of Sindh on Tuesday organized as many as seven events across different academic departments.

The celebrations, which have been underway since August 1, witnessed enthusiastic participation of faculty members, students and administrative staff.

According to the SU spokesperson, the day’s first event took place at the Dr M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry, where a plantation drive was formally inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, who planted the first sapling.

Director of the Institute Dr Arfana Begum Mallah, along with faculty members, researchers and administrative officers also planted saplings in front of the institute, symbolizing the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Vice-Chancellor, speaking to participants, said that tree plantation was “an investment in the future” and urged students to take ownership of keeping the campus green.

Later, the celebrations moved to the Institute of business Administration (IBA), where faculty and students gathered for speeches and patriotic activities highlighting Pakistan’s economic journey and entrepreneurial potential.

In his address the Director IBA Imamuddin Khoso stressed the responsibilities of civilians, particularly teachers, in shaping the character of students.

A group of students from Dr N.A. Model school Hyderabad also participated in the jubilant atmosphere, presenting a lively performance on the national song “Shukria Pakistan” in the auditorium of IBA.

The event also featured speeches by students on the importance of economic resilience, innovation and collective responsibility in nation-building. PVC Main campus Professor Dr Abdul sattar Shah, Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Sanober Rehman Shaikh, Professor Dr Intizar Ali Lashari, professor Dr Nizamuddin Channa, Dr Ayesha Syed, Dr Farhan Zeb Pathan, Dr Abdul Sami Shaikh and many others were also present.

The Faculty of Engineering & Technology (FET) hosted its celebrations by holding a tree plantation activity, which was carried out in the faculty’s premises, with faculty members and students actively participating to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices.

A vibrant programme was also held at the Pakistan Study Center, where scholars and students engaged in dialogues on Pakistan’s history, ideology and socio-political challenges. A special documentary was also screened, vividly portraying the recent war between Pakistan and its neighboring country, showcasing the bravery, resilience and strategic success of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The Department of History conducted another plantation activity to emphasize the preservation of both natural and historical heritage.

Later, in the Nelson Mandela Hall, a documentary on the history of Pakistan was played, presenting the country’s journey from independence to the present day with rare archival footage and historical photographs.

The Institute of English Language & Literature (IELL) joined the celebrations with speeches, poetry recitals and literary performances focusing on themes of unity, diversity and national identity. Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Director IELL Prof. Dr Abdul Fatah Soomro and Director Institute of Art & Design Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi along with several other faculty members, addressed the gathering in the context of the day.

The final event of the day took place in the Department of Sociology, where faculty and students discussed the importance of social cohesion, community engagement and the role of youth in shaping a prosperous Pakistan.