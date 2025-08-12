Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani pays tributes to minorities for their invaluable contribution to Pakistan progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday paid rich tribute to minorities for their invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and defence.

“We honour the diversity that strengthens our nation. This day reminds us of our duty to protect every citizen’s dignity, rights, and equal opportunity,” he said while speaking in the Senate after the approval of a unanimous resolution.

He said the welfare and empowerment of women and minorities had always been priorities for him. “Women and minorities are not just constituents – they are my lifelong constituency,” he added.

The chairman recalled, “It remains my greatest honour that during my premiership, we established the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus right here in Parliament House – a platform that amplifies the voices of half our nation.”

Gillani said that on the global stage, he had taken up the cause of minority rights with one unwavering message: dignity, equality, and respect are non-negotiable. He added that principles of inclusion, non-discrimination, and justice for all form the bedrock of democracy and modern society.

As prime minister, he said, he worked to integrate women and minorities into the national mainstream through robust representation in public life. “We advanced measures to increase quotas for women and minorities in public sector jobs. We also worked to secure four percent representation for minorities in the Senate,” he noted.

“I also honour the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Her lifetime work for inclusion and opportunity transformed the lives of many.

President Asif Ali Zardari has also shown steadfast commitment to safeguarding minority rights and expanding equal opportunities across the country,” he added.

He said that in this spirit, the August House had taken a historic stride toward inclusive governance with the establishment of a Minorities Caucus in the Senate of Pakistan on the occasion of International Minorities Day.

Constituted at the request of minority senators, the caucus aims to safeguard the constitutional rights of minorities, enforce laws that uphold religious freedom, shape policies that weave diversity into the national fabric, and promote interfaith harmony.

As a symbol of this commitment, the panel of presiding officers for the 353rd session of the Senate comprises Senators Danesh Kumar, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, and Gurdeep Singh, representing Hindu, Christian, and Sikh communities respectively. “This historic first embodies our pledge: minority voices shall steer our proceedings,” Gillani said.

He stressed that the caucus was not a symbolic gesture but a practical, action-oriented forum with a clear mandate to engage the government, relevant institutions, civil society, and international partners. It will also include representation from the National Assembly to ensure coordinated work across both Houses.

“I take personal pride in this initiative, which reflects the Senate’s commitment to giving voice and space to those who have long sought equality and opportunity,” he said, while requesting support and valuable suggestions to ensure the caucus becomes an effective instrument for safeguarding minority rights and promoting their welfare.

