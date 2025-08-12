Entrepreneurs should benefit from potential of horticulture: experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Horticultural experts have advised entrepreneurs to benefit from the potential of horticulture landscape businesses by keeping intensive growth of housing colonies and urbanization view that can contribute significantly to economic growth, employment creation and environmental sustainability.

They were addressing a two-day workshop on “3D Landscape Design for Entrepreneurs: Turning Passion into Business” arranged by the Institute of Horticulture Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The workshop covered a comprehensive outline including integration of plants in landscape design and landscape business strategies; the use of 3D modeling software, tools and techniques for 3D models.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Dr Ghulam Murtaza urged the participants to develop expertise in landscape design and maintenance and exploring opportunities in floriculture and ornamental plants.

He said that besides developing green strategy, one should also analyze the soil health which is deteriorating with the passage of time.

He said that the landscape experts beautify the environment that provides recreational opportunity to the people to get refuge from monotonous routine and depression and to enjoy the nature with freshness in the air.

Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar said that the demand for professional landscape design and maintenance is increasing, particularly in urban areas and housing societies. Our diverse climate allows cultivation of a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants, he added.

Dr Adnan Younis stressed upon the need to utilize landscaping software to create professional and business development. In the world of increasing urbanization, the demands for landscaping professional was escalating, he said, adding that the expanded green net are essential to cope with climate changes issues and for a better tomorrow.

Director Floriculture Lahore, Munawar Hussain Almas, Farwa Batool, Dr. Muzamil Ijaz and Dr. Umair Shafiq were also present in the workshop and they engaged in hands-on activities and discussions on 3D landscape design, exploring innovative techniques and trends in landscape architecture.

The participants gained valuable insights into transforming outdoor spaces into stunning 3D landscapes, enhancing their skills in design and visualization.